The Real Estate Expert: A million dollars just won't buy you a single-family home on the Westside

Many times, a buyer needs a loan contingency as well. One saving grace is that some owners really care about helping a first-time buyer and will really lean in that direction. Perhaps the seller has a lot of emotion for the home and has raised their family there or lived there many years, cherishing many sacred memories. It might be satisfying to know the home will be enjoyed by a buyer who will love it and carry on the tradition and memories. Be prepared, however. There will often be multiple offers, and the bidding war will generally end up with the person who is offering the best terms and the highest price. Of course, there are some exceptions, and let's hope for your sake that the seller will not only look at money as the criteria for accepting an offer.

There are alternatives for buyers who are pushing their budget of $1.2 million. One option is to go to a less expensive location. For example, many LA buyers have opted to go areas south of Los Angeles, into the South Bay or away from the beach, where you can get more house for your money. For $1.2 million on the Westside, you'd be lucky to get a house that is 1,400 square feet. However, in other areas south or east of Los Angeles Airport, you are more likely to find a house in your price range that is 2,000 square feet or larger.