The Real Estate Expert: Analyzing your physical inspection priorities

Nevertheless, it is still very important to include a physical-inspection contingency so that you are going into the transaction with your eyes wide open. Certainly, if you were a buyer, you would not want to buy a property and then find out later that there were significant defects not visually known. The seller, of course, is under an obligation to reveal and disclose to you everything he knows, but there may be defects that are even unknown to him, and so, if you wish to have a full understanding of the property, relying on a disclosure statement itself is not sufficient.

After you have completed the physical inspection, you still have the choice to ask for repairs or a price credit without risking a loss of the contract. The seller can simply either negotiate or flatly and outrightly say no, at which point you can step back and make a final decision whether you wish to move forward and purchase the property as is, or withdraw and receive your deposit back. You will not lose your deposit if there is a contingency, but once the "notice to perform" has been given to you (that your contingency time period has lapsed), you only have 72 hours at the most, and sometimes less, to make a final decision of either yes or no. Sellers can be very rigid in this market, especially when they have backup offers and many other options. In many cases, they will not stand for renegotiating, because they know that is something they don't really need to do in this market. When the market changes one day and becomes more of a buyer's market again, a buyer may be in a better position to use this renegotiation tactic as a bargaining chip.