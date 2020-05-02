The Real Estate Expert: Are you a refinance junkie?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Refinancing is the first thought in many people's minds as they notice fixed mortgage rates dropping, but one often forgets to factor in loan origination fees and closing costs. If you were to spend $18,000 on closing costs and amortize that expense over only 36 months, for example, you would be paying an extra $500 per month on top of your mortgage. This example assumes that after the 36 months, you would either sell your property or refinance.

On a $1 million loan for 30 years, for example, a 0.75% reduction in interest rate from 5% to 4.25% would reduce your monthly payment by $449. Of course, the analysis changes dramatically when you keep that loan for five or six years, amortizing the costs over a much longer period. The longer you keep the loan, the more benefit there is on a monthly basis. Of course, as a reminder, the less interest you pay, the less you write off for taxes.

There are many reasons people refinance other than to lower their payment or save on interest. Perhaps you started with an adjustable-rate mortgage because you were anticipating rates coming down, and indeed they have. Now you just need to know when to lock in your fixed rate and hope rates won't go down even more afterward. That said, better for rates to go down more than to wait too long and see rates go up.