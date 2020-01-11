The Real Estate Expert: Avoid costly foundation repairs by checking for proper drainage

You should actively search for these signs, and maintenance can help, too. Clean out leaves and debris from your gutters. Make sure your downspouts are directed away from your home, and if you have any slow-draining sinks or toilets, get a plumber to check your system for clogs. You can also run a hose near the exterior foundation wall to ensure your weeping tile is doing its job. If it is, your sump pit should be filling up with water, which your sump pump will then drain away. This needs regular maintenance, too. Roto-Rooter suggests testing it by pouring a bucket of water into the pit. The pump should then turn on, drain the water and turn off. You can also remove the actual pit and clean out any sludge and debris. If it's not working properly, it's time to call a professional to get it replaced.