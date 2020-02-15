The Real Estate Expert: Avoid the contractor nightmare

Most contracts read that either party may terminate anytime with 72 hours' notice. Imagine that you only have $100,000 left and your contractor walks off the job. You now have a new contractor assess the remaining work needed to finish the job. The contractor sends you a written proposal for $280,000. Ouch. You are $180,000 short because you followed a pay schedule that was overloaded at the top and underweighted toward the bottom. Contractors are notorious for asking to be paid as much and as often as agreed, because if there is a falling out, they want the risk to be more on you. This is not to say they are dishonest. Contracts are mutually agreed upon, so just speak up and don't be shy.

Delays can be caused by materials not coming in on time (sometimes because they were not ordered in time, sometimes because of a back order), bad weather or because a contractor is not showing up as needed. Be careful of contractors with too many projects going at one time, vacations, illness or a short staff. Does your contract include a project supervisor? Who pays for that? How much delegation will there be? How often will your contractor be at the project, and how hands-on will he or she be?

I could go on and on. Ask to see sample contracts from several contractors to compare, and have a lawyer read any contract before signing. Please know that there will be bumps in the road no matter what.