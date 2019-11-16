The Real Estate Expert: Best deals when going and off the market

How long do I need to own a property to qualify for the $250,000 or $500,000 capital gains exemption?

You must own a property and use it as your primary residence for at least two of the last five years prior to the date of sale. The owner-occupied exemption is $250,000 for a single person or $500,000 if married filing jointly. You may do this in two years, but if you sell in less than two years, the income that is derived from your property is considered ordinary income to be added to your ordinary income for the year in question.

Is it better to sell a house off the market or on the market?

Bidding wars occur because of a large clientele with knowledge of a property that is available. If you sell your property privately (off market), the chance of a bidding war is very rare. What if you find out later that someone was willing to pay more but you never offered your home to the public on a multiple listing service?

As a homeowner/seller of a newer luxury home, what do we have to offer that makes our home a better alternative to a brand-new home?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}