The Real Estate Expert: Builders have figured out how to attract today's high-end buyer

Too many big white houses? Agreed, but they are still selling, along with a variety of other styles including contemporary/modern, craftsman, beach cottage, farmhouse, Santa Barbara Spanish and more. Have you noticed newly built houses have many things in common? That's not a coincidence. Builders have extensively surveyed young qualified buyers who are saturating the market to find out what they want.

What have they figured out? An open floor plan that naturally opens to outdoor usable space is desired. The typical buyer wants volume and open space, with an orientation to the backyard. Speaking of backyards, a large football field-sized backyard is not important anymore. In fact, it is much more desirable to have multiple outdoor areas affording, say, a comfortable, defined space for reading or lounging, and for soaking up the sun in a chaise or recliner.

The kitchen is a very important place, and a great room is much desired. The kitchen is family central, where people entertain and live their life. A living room and formal dining room are almost passe. What's really important is to have a large, open space that incorporates the kitchen and opens to the backyard -- a natural extension of your family and entertaining space. Natural light is huge. Even the computer area or the study should be open and conveniently located.