The Real Estate Expert: Builders have figured out how to attract today's high-end buyer

Too many big white houses? Agreed, but they are still selling, along with a variety of other styles including contemporary/modern, craftsman, beach cottage, farmhouse, Santa Barbara Spanish and more. Have you noticed newly built houses have many things in common? That's not a coincidence. Builders have extensively surveyed young qualified buyers who are saturating the market to find out what they want.
What have they figured out? An open floor plan that naturally opens to outdoor usable space is desired. The typical buyer wants volume and open space, with an orientation to the backyard. Speaking of backyards, a large football field-sized backyard is not important anymore. In fact, it is much more desirable to have multiple outdoor areas affording, say, a comfortable, defined space for reading or lounging, and for soaking up the sun in a chaise or recliner.
The kitchen is a very important place, and a great room is much desired. The kitchen is family central, where people entertain and live their life. A living room and formal dining room are almost passe. What's really important is to have a large, open space that incorporates the kitchen and opens to the backyard -- a natural extension of your family and entertaining space. Natural light is huge. Even the computer area or the study should be open and conveniently located.
Today, his and hers offices are very popular, but they don't need to be huge. A hers office can sometimes be an alcove that's conveniently located and has some privacy but also the ability to oversee what's going on in the rest of the house.
For larger homes, a gym is very important. A screening room or media room is icing on the cake. In an estate property, there should be a refined area for a wine collection. In a home with more than 3,000 or 4,000 square feet, a downstairs guest bedroom and a maid's room are ideal. All the family bedrooms should be upstairs and have their own en suite bathroom and plenty of closet space. A safe play area is important. A swimming pool is advantageous; sometimes, a spa is all it takes.
A large, sexy master suite with a defined sitting area and fireplace is almost an expectation, as are large his and hers walk-in closets, his and hers sinks, and a beautiful shower.
The trend is to have a large upstairs laundry room and an upstairs family loft with a game table and a place for computers. It's a relaxed, fun area to hang out.
Volume ceilings and tall walls provide a rich, dramatic aesthetic and a great space for special art and large sculptures. Custom cabinets and wainscoting add ambiance to a traditional-style home. Hardwood floors come in many colors and varieties and should definitely be high on the list of priorities.
Lastly, technology: Security, including cameras, intercom and remote surveillance, are a must. Smart home technology, total home automation, voice control with Amazon Alexa, surround sound, and wireless remote systems to control pool, spa and outdoor lighting are all desired.
