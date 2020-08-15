The Real Estate Expert: Buyers and sellers have different needs

If you have ever sold a piece of property, you may recall your concerns. Every seller wants to know their home will sell for top dollar and respond well to the market. Sellers are concerned whether the real estate agent they choose is the perfect agent for their price range, location and architecture, for some agents specialize in one type of home and are more familiar with certain areas. They want to be sure the agent has the right chemistry and communication skills.
Another concern sellers have is falling out of escrow. We have all heard stories of a house going into escrow and the buyer not being able to perform at the very last minute. This can have tremendous repercussions, especially if the seller is buying another property.
Sellers also have concerns about inspections and disclosures. They want to be sure the inspection a buyer preforms does not cause them to lose momentum or set them back financially. Every seller hopes to sell their home as is; however, that is not always possible. They are hoping to find an agent to guide them through the process and take the burden off their shoulders.
Basically, sellers want to sell their home for the highest possible price in the shortest amount of time with the least amount of stress and the best possible outcome. This is all pretty simple. They want to be minimally inconvenienced and have an agent handle all the details.
A buyer has far different concerns. Buyers want to be sure they are getting the best possible value. They realize that when they are buying in a seller's market, they will probably have to pay asking price, and maybe above. Of course, they do not want to pay more than they need to. They want to be sure the agent is a good negotiator and can get them the best deal possible.
Buyers want to know they are purchasing a good, solid property. They want to have thorough inspections and do due diligence to be sure the property is not a money pit, that they can make needed upgrades within budget.
Buyers are also concerned with the immediate neighbors and the neighborhood. And they want to be advised of anything that could compromise the desirability of the property.
Disclosures are extremely important. Many times, buyers ask why the seller is moving and how long the house has been on the market. They want to be fully informed before moving forward.
Buyers like to be up to date on market conditions and know if the market is increasing or decreasing. They also want to lock in a good interest rate.
A smart seller is very understanding and savvy about what makes their house look appealing; he or she knows that overpricing the property and leaving it on the market for an extreme period of time will come back to bite them.
A smart buyer understands that when a house is competitively priced with multiple offers after a short time on the market, he or she will have to step up to the plate and present a significant offer to get the seller's attention and compete for the purchase.
My advice, as a real estate agent to sellers for over 30 years, is to be sensitive to buyers and their concerns. My advice to buyers is to be mindful of how long the house has been on the market, how well it is priced and how much interest might be generated in the first couple days, and to make their offer accordingly. Buyers are, of course, advised to complete their due diligence, and sellers are advised to make complete disclosures.
