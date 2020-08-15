The Real Estate Expert: Buyers and sellers have different needs

A buyer has far different concerns. Buyers want to be sure they are getting the best possible value. They realize that when they are buying in a seller's market, they will probably have to pay asking price, and maybe above. Of course, they do not want to pay more than they need to. They want to be sure the agent is a good negotiator and can get them the best deal possible.

Buyers want to know they are purchasing a good, solid property. They want to have thorough inspections and do due diligence to be sure the property is not a money pit, that they can make needed upgrades within budget.

Buyers are also concerned with the immediate neighbors and the neighborhood. And they want to be advised of anything that could compromise the desirability of the property.

Disclosures are extremely important. Many times, buyers ask why the seller is moving and how long the house has been on the market. They want to be fully informed before moving forward.

Buyers like to be up to date on market conditions and know if the market is increasing or decreasing. They also want to lock in a good interest rate.