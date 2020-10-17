The Real Estate Expert: Confusion about who gets the deposit

A question that comes up very frequently upon signing a purchase agreement is, "What happens if a buyer backs out?" The seller always wants to know whether he or she will get the deposit. I wish the answer were black and white. If that were the case, many attorneys would be out of work. Deposits are generally forfeited unless all contingencies are met and it can be proven that there is a failure to perform or failure to disclose on the part of the seller. Most contracts call for both arbitration and mediation. If all parties agree to arbitration and mediation, it is almost certain the deposit will not be lost until the arbitrator and the mediator both feel it is clear in whose favor the deposit should be. If, after mediation and binding arbitration, it is determined the deposit should be forfeited, then the seller will receive it, or it may be fully or partially returned to the buyer based on the arbitrator's decision.