The Real Estate Expert: Consider these valuable household hints

11) When making a soup, sauce or casserole that ends up too fatty or greasy, drop in an ice cube. The ice will attract the fat, which you can then scoop out.

12) If you have some leftover wine, freeze it in ice-cube trays for an easy addition to soups and sauces.

13) After boiling pasta or potatoes, cool the water and use it to water your houseplants. The water contains nutrients your plants will love.

14) If you aren't sure how fresh your eggs are, place them in about 10 centimeters of water. Eggs that stay on the bottom are fresh. If only one end tips up, the egg is less fresh and should be used soon. If it floats, it's past the fresh stage.

15) Keep lettuce fresh by wrapping it in a clean, dry paper towel and storing it in a sealed bag in the fridge.

16) If you over-salt a pot of soup, just drop in a peeled potato, which will absorb the excess salt.

17) If your loaf of bread is starting to go stale, just put a piece of fresh celery in the bag and close it back up.

18) Place a piece of white bread on top of burnt rice for five to 10 minutes to draw out the burnt flavor.