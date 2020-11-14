The Real Estate Expert: Consider these valuable household hints

1) Dispose of new-paint odor by placing a large plate filled with salt in the room.
2) Remove grease spots from your carpet by pouring a generous amount of baking soda on the spots. Work it lightly into the pile or nap. Let it remain for at least 12 hours, and then vacuum.
3) Remove coffee or tea stains from china cups easily by sprinkling table salt on the stain and then rubbing with a damp cloth or sponge.
4) Zipper stuck? Don't rush to a costly tailor. Try running bar soap over the zipper and it should loosen up and work as good as new.
5) Ferns will grow like magic in your house if you punch three holes in the soil and pour half a teaspoon of castor oil in each hole.
6) Keep ants away by sprinkling a mixture of baking soda and red pepper where the little crawlies are known to frequent.
7) Avoid putting citrus or tomatoes in the fridge. The low temperatures take away the aroma and flavor.
8) To keep your milk fresh longer, try adding a pinch of salt to the bottle when you first open it.
9) To clean an electric kettle with calcium buildup on the heating element, boil a mixture of half white vinegar and half water and then empty.
10) Throw a pinch of salt in Tupperware to keep them from getting stinky.
11) When making a soup, sauce or casserole that ends up too fatty or greasy, drop in an ice cube. The ice will attract the fat, which you can then scoop out.
12) If you have some leftover wine, freeze it in ice-cube trays for an easy addition to soups and sauces.
13) After boiling pasta or potatoes, cool the water and use it to water your houseplants. The water contains nutrients your plants will love.
14) If you aren't sure how fresh your eggs are, place them in about 10 centimeters of water. Eggs that stay on the bottom are fresh. If only one end tips up, the egg is less fresh and should be used soon. If it floats, it's past the fresh stage.
15) Keep lettuce fresh by wrapping it in a clean, dry paper towel and storing it in a sealed bag in the fridge.
16) If you over-salt a pot of soup, just drop in a peeled potato, which will absorb the excess salt.
17) If your loaf of bread is starting to go stale, just put a piece of fresh celery in the bag and close it back up.
18) Place a piece of white bread on top of burnt rice for five to 10 minutes to draw out the burnt flavor.
19) Don't store your bananas in a bunch or in a fruit bowl with other fruits, as they release gases that cause fruits (including other bananas) to ripen quickly. Place each one in a different location to keep them fresh longer.
For more information, please call Ron Wynn at 310-963-9944, or email him at Ron@RonWynn.com.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!