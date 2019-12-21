The Real Estate Expert: Disclosure and federal discrimination laws

You also may not comment or use words in advertising, descriptions or disclosures that might suggest a property is either suitable or not suitable for people with a physical disability. Thus, to say a home is walking distance to a grocery store is discriminatory because it suggests the house is suitable for someone who has the ability to walk and would be less suitable for someone who cannot walk.

One might suggest the same discrimination by advertising that a home is close to a Catholic church or synagogue, or in a Jewish-dominant community -- grouping people of the same religious beliefs and worship into a distinctive segregation. One must be additionally mindful to not imply or suggest directly or indirectly that a home is "better-suited for" a family with children, seniors, people with or without pets, singles, gays, people in the military or people of a particular gender. To suggest a home is suited for a retired couple might be violating federal fair housing in two ways: "Retired" refers to a group of individuals, as does the word "couple."