The Real Estate Expert: Do I buy first or sell first?

This question has come up for many years. It seems to come up several times a week, because timing is not always simple. For those people who have the luxury of cash in the bank and are more concerned about the convenience of transition, I strongly suggest looking around and taking your time. Buying a home in this market is not always easy, especially if you have specific needs and a specific location in mind. The thought of selling your home and having nowhere to move to is anxiety-provoking. So, if you have the luxury of cash in hand, always simplify the process by buying first and selling your house after.

Unfortunately, most people do not have the cash to do that. They need to either borrow money or have a bridge loan. A bridge loan is not always easy, though. If you are not an all-cash buyer, you need to qualify and have enough income to support your existing mortgage, your new mortgage and the bridge loan. That is a lot of responsibility to carry. If you do not plan to carry a mortgage on the new purchase and choose to pay cash, you still need to qualify for the existing mortgage and the bridge loan, unless you have no mortgage at all. Then, the task would simply be to qualify for the bridge for the amount needed. There is also timing to consider, because getting loans these days is not as easy as it used to be. There is a lot of paperwork involved and a lot of supporting documentation for the qualifying process.