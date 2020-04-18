The Real Estate Expert: Does anyone really live here?

Even though life always has its ups and downs, we secretly hope that moving into our new home will start a new chapter of good times, prosperity, friendships, new experiences, financial growth and security. For some people, it might be one of these things, and for others, it might be all of them. The staging needs to remind a buyer of how close he or she is to living the dream.

It all starts with a good plan. Start by thinking "clutter-free." Remove unnecessary stuff; either donate it or toss it. The complete transformation of space includes all your senses. The subtle use of color probably evokes the most emotion over your entire canvas. All the organic colors that come from nature make an area look soothing and comforting. Organic materials, soft colors and avoiding clutter will best enable you to show your beautiful place.

Whether you have a large or small space, it's about opening it up and making it fitting and functional. Concentrate on "less is more." No chatchkes. If you use a prop, it should have significance and offer a lifestyle suggestion. Concentrate on clean lines and simple shapes, and always focus on making your rooms feel welcoming and relaxing. For example, the warmth of real wood under your feet gives an incredible organic tactile feeling.