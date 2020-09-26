The Real Estate Expert: Does your home check all the boxes?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Depending on which report you read and on which day of the week, you can find conflicting quotes about the real estate market in certain areas. One thing agreed upon by all is that we are in a seller's market, and it's a good market for both sellers and buyers. Interest rates are low, and cash buyers are ready to go. On a more specific level, there are segments of the market that are hotter than others. Move-in-ready, entry-level homes are in huge demand, for example.

Over the recent past, fixer-upper homes have been selling with multiple offers for exceptionally high prices. Any home that is not updated or appears tired and dated may be classified as a fixer these days. There has also been a strong resale market for homes that are turnkey ready and totally remodeled, often by professional flippers.

The biggest part of today's unsold inventory is that segment between. Depending on the exact location and the condition of the property, there may be multiple buyers for a property, or there may not be. Properties that do not check every box on today's buyer's checklist are more difficult to sell in today's market. Perhaps there is very little backyard and the pool takes up most of it. Perhaps there are a lot of steps and many levels, or the house backs up to a poorly maintained alley. Perhaps the home is dark or the floor plan feels awkward.