The Real Estate Expert: Don't try to accelerate the value by adding too many improvements

I often have clients call me asking if it makes sense to put in a swimming pool or add on to their home in some other way. I ask, "Are you doing this for yourself or for resale?"; "How long are you planning on staying in the house?"; or "Why are you considering this remodel?" If they are doing this for themselves and plan to stay a long time, I usually tell them to go ahead and do it. It's their home, and the market does what the market does. There are times when the market is not cooperative to sellers. These occurrences happen every seven to 10 years and can last three to five years, sometimes longer. It has nothing to do with your house and more to do with the economy and interest rates.

Don't try to outsmart the market by adding on to your home or doing some improvement you think is going to make your home more valuable. Your house is valuable because real estate is scarce and there is more demand than supply. In many areas there is virtually no opportunity to build on a vacant lot unless you tear down a perfectly good house to build a nicer or bigger one.