The Real Estate Expert: Excellent advice, perfect advice? What does your agent offer?

When it comes to real estate, you want an agent who can give you excellent advice. Here's the difference: If you go to a doctor for treatment for a serious illness, she can't tell you with 100% certainty how it's going to wind up in the end. If she did, that would be perfect advice. However, assuming she's truly an expert, she can give you excellent advice. She can tell you about your illness and options, whether it will be surgery or medication. She can also explain what she believes to be the best option based on your history, symptoms and overall health. Ultimately, though, you have to make the final decision of whether to go through with the treatment plan.

Once you make that decision, your doctor will take you by the hand and walk you down the road to recovery. She will explain that there might be adjustments needed for the treatment plan because no one can know for certain how things will turn out. She might have to adjust your medications, or increase or decrease your treatment schedule. But every step of the way, she's there with you, helping you reach your ultimate goal. This is called excellent advice.