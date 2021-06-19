The Real Estate Expert: Here are some homebuyer turn-ons and turn-offs

Turnoffs are issues that are not always so easy to sell, which often means having patience for the buyer of exception to show up or offering a price incentive to overcome the issues. Turnoffs can be related to floor plan and natural light. For example, a home might be dark with restricted yard access; 7-foot ceilings; few windows; and a floor plan of small rooms, lots of walls and narrow hallways leading from room to room.

Other turnoffs could be lack of privacy, noisy neighbors, an adjacent commercial building or apartment building; an alley that is poorly maintained; or proximity to a busy traffic street, power lines, a homeless camp, a freeway or freeway overpass, a train track, or any unsafe or potentially unsafe issues.

People may have safety concerns if a home is next to a construction site, an abandoned home, or a home that appears to have hoarder neighbors or old, abandoned cars in the driveway. A fixer-upper next door with unsightly grounds might be a concern and a turnoff to some people. As might a loud barking dog, or even a foul-mouthed teenager with a passion for heavy metal music who beats on his drums loud enough to be heard three doors down. Being under a flight path or next to trash dumpsters are other turnoffs.