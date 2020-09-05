The Real Estate Expert: Home inspection deal breakers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is common practice for a buyer to have a physical inspection when purchasing a home. Some sellers choose to do a pre-inspection. A buyer inspection can either conclude with a requested repair or a cash credit to be applied at the close of escrow. There are occasions where an inspection report causes a buyer to think twice or even back out of a transaction. Sometimes a buyer is overly reactive, even when the findings are not severe. There are, however, some reasons for a buyer to back out when issues become costly or complex.

1. Soil conditions, land movement and settlement: These are the biggest reasons buyers back out. Hillside purchases can be very tricky. A buyer should have an intensive geological inspection to determine land and soil reliability.

2. Drainage: Improper drainage can cause a lot of problems, which may be evident at the time of the inspection or may just be the writing on the wall for the future. Drainage issues can be very cumbersome to resolve and, in some cases, cannot be resolved at all.

3. Environmental issues (mold and others): Mold can be expensive to resolve and, in some cases, cannot be resolved at all. It comes down to how deep the mold penetrates and finding the root of the mold problem. There are cases where mold is very difficult to remediate and a cost cannot be determined.