The Real Estate Expert: How can you know when the market is about to change?

8. When listings expire and are reassigned to a new real estate agent.

9. When price reductions are common and frequent.

10. When bidding wars become rare and sale prices below the listing price are far more common.

Discuss with your agent where the market stands, your concerns and any questions you have about the best strategy, timing and possible outcome.

It Might Not Be the Right Time to Sell Your Home

You receive postcards in the mail and letters several times a week suggesting you sell your home because the market is white-hot. That might be well and true, but that does not justify you selling your home now. There are certainly other considerations -- personal, financial, legal, etc. Laws have changed significantly in terms of inheritance tax, and as real estate agents, we are not qualified to discuss taxes with our clients. An honest real estate agent will always suggest speaking with a CPA or trusted advisor before taking any steps to sell your home.