The Real Estate Expert: How long has it been on the market?

Now let's look at a property with a not so favorable history. This scenario is entirely another story. Perhaps there are several buyers who see a property but recognize it is way overpriced. In the beginning, the seller may have appropriately said to their agent, "These people can't afford my property, so find me a buyer who can appreciate and pay for all of the amazing improvements I have made." Sometime after 180 days, the house remains unsold, and the seller may come to realize the home is overpriced. Now it is up to the seller whether to chase buyers with a price reduction; to lease the home out, rather than sell it; to remain on the market without a price reduction; or to remove the home from the market.

In some cases, a seller may need to sell, eliminating several options that allow buyers the leverage they have been waiting for. Some buyers look specifically for homes that have been on the market for a long period of time and whose seller they can eventually wear down to a very attractive selling price. Such scenarios include the following: a seller who has purchased another home noncontingent on the sale of their home; a seller who has already moved out, leaving their home vacant; a seller in financial stress or default; a seller who has accepted an out-of-state job; a seller who has health issues forcing him or her to relocate; or a family selling the home of a parent who recently passed away. These cases still exist.