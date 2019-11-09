The real estate expert: How much will a builder pay for your lot or teardown?

The answer to what a builder will pay for a lot or a teardown is not as black and white as it may seem. There are many factors involved, including issues that add to construction time, typical construction costs and addition soft costs.

Let's say, for example, your property is in a municipality that takes six to eight months for city approval to demolish. That is far different from a city willing to move forward with no conditions in two months. Builders typically use hard money or investor-pooled funds that cost them anywhere from 6 percent to 9 percent interest annually. Downtime is extremely costly and eats significantly into profit.

Now let's examine the influence of neighborhood associations or neighborhood committees. They may call for architectural conformance or compliance, or a coastal commission review. This can cause delays up to a year or more. Neighborhoods can vote to limit construction size, impose moratoriums and add criteria for remodeling, causing the need to modify building size and so-called envelope specifications, and ultimately causing a diminished selling price and profit.