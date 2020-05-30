The Real Estate Expert: How to choose a successor trustee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Perhaps you have a simple estate consisting of your home, a single-family residence, a rental home, three bank accounts and a three-year-old car. That would not be too complicated to handle among your three children, assuming they all get along and you have designated in your trust that each will receive one-third after taxes, if any, are paid. This would be a no-brainer.

But let's assume your holdings are far more and include proportional interests in businesses, shopping centers and developments, as well as shared ownerships including leases and stipulation agreements that keep your estate from making independent decisions to sell or refinance. Or let's assume you have stipulated to maintain an ongoing investment strategy.

Are there multiple beneficiaries? Are there nonprofits receiving financial benefits or property? Are there insurance policies? Are there gifts that were made prior to death and are factored into the intended division of proceeds? Or loans that come due at various times, possibly with prepayment penalties?