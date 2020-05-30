The Real Estate Expert: How to choose the right agent in divorce cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's a known fact that divorce is one of the most stressful and unpleasant events that one may face in a lifetime. As if the emotional aspects are not enough, there could be children, pets, finances, division of assets and potential relocation, to mention a few, to deal with all at once.

As with any important business case, screening and investigating your options for a real estate agent is critical to a successful outcome, particularly with such a delicate circumstance as divorce. A careful interviewing process will reveal a variety of styles and personalities, all of which is important, but nothing will be more important than finding the person you can trust who understands and hears you, and who will protect you and accommodate you every possible way.