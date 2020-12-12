The Real Estate Expert: How to know when the market is turning

7. Repeated statistics and examples tell it all. When there are numerous examples of falling prices and increasing inventory, one cannot suggest it's just one example of a distressed owner who had to sell.

Watch for the first signs, or better yet, if you really want to sell your home for top dollar, don't wait until the first sign.

Is the Year Getting Away From You?

For many years, people have asked me, "When is the best time of year to sell a house?" The short answer is: With a shortage of inventory, anytime is a good time as long as interest rates are attractive and affordable (which they became this year). That being said, the best time to sell is late spring or summer, when children are out of school and people are entertaining, having backyard barbeques and spending time at home.

People get very busy at the end of summer getting ready for school, and they get busy during the school year with homework and other duties. All of a sudden, they get consumed with the holiday season. If you have been thinking of selling and the year has been getting away from you, take advantage of this amazing market.