The Real Estate Expert: How to make sure your home is staged to sell

Staged to Sell
When walking into a home or condo on the market these days, you expect to see the dining room table set with candlesticks, place mats and wine glasses; and the kitchen with stylish canisters, dried pasta displays in glass flasks and a colorful basket of fruit. I'm really being a bit facetious, because, in fact, those are not at all the true elements of current professional staging, but you catch my drift.
Staging starts with an emotional direction or theme. Stagers are not realtors, and realtors are not stagers. With that said, there should be a meeting between the real estate professional and the stager at the beginning. This will help to establish the theme and how to best stage each room, knowing in advance who the target buyer is likely to be and what any particular buyer's needs are, e.g., for sleeping, working, playing, entertaining or maximizing the usage of the floor space. There are certain ground rules to follow regardless of whether it is a home or a condo and whether it's geared to appeal to a young, middle-aged or older crowd; or single people, couples or families.
The current trend to go for is "Zen-like," minimalistic and clutter-free. The goal is to set a vibe of being soothing and functional. Everyone aspires to a good life: stress-free, calm and without drama. Painless, easy to care for and nondemanding are what we internally crave after plunking down our big down payment. We want to just move in and let the good times roll.
Even though life always has its ups and downs, we secretly hope that moving into our new home will start a new chapter for us of good times, prosperity, friendships, new experiences and financial growth and security. Some people might be looking for one of these things, and others might seek all of the above. One thing is for sure: Buying a house or condo can be a stressful experience, so we are focused on the joy we will have after moving in. The staging needs to remind a buyer of how close they are to living their dream.
It all starts with a good plan. Start by thinking clutter-free. Remove unnecessary stuff from your home; either donate it or toss it. Whether you have a large or small space, it's about opening it up and making the space fitting and functional. Concentrate on "less is more." No chatchkes. If you use a prop, it should have significance and offer a lifestyle suggestion. Concentrate on clean lines and simple shapes, and always focus on making your rooms feel welcoming and relaxing to be in. For example, the warmth of real wood under your feet gives an incredible organic tactile feeling.
The complete transformation of space includes all your senses. The subtle use of color evokes the most emotion over your entire canvas. All the organic colors that come from nature make the look soothing and comforting. Using organic materials, choosing soft colors and avoiding clutter will enable you to best show your beautiful place.
Lighting is also an important consideration. The best lighting is a combination of natural sunlight, overhead can light and accent lamps. Mood lighting can be adjusted at night, and natural light will make a statement of being cheerful in the daytime. Installed lighting is a needed backup to the natural organic sunlight.
In conclusion, think "Zen," clean lines, minimalism and soft colors, all focused on easy living. Decide in advance the function of each room. Will it be an office, a playroom, a gym or a studio? The rest is just making your home feel that it meets the expectation that "I could live here ... quite happily!"
As an agent for over 30 years, my job has changed in many ways. Our full-service advisory also focuses on pre-marketing, home preparation, staging and design coordination.
