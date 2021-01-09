The Real Estate Expert: How to make sure your home is staged to sell

Even though life always has its ups and downs, we secretly hope that moving into our new home will start a new chapter for us of good times, prosperity, friendships, new experiences and financial growth and security. Some people might be looking for one of these things, and others might seek all of the above. One thing is for sure: Buying a house or condo can be a stressful experience, so we are focused on the joy we will have after moving in. The staging needs to remind a buyer of how close they are to living their dream.

It all starts with a good plan. Start by thinking clutter-free. Remove unnecessary stuff from your home; either donate it or toss it. Whether you have a large or small space, it's about opening it up and making the space fitting and functional. Concentrate on "less is more." No chatchkes. If you use a prop, it should have significance and offer a lifestyle suggestion. Concentrate on clean lines and simple shapes, and always focus on making your rooms feel welcoming and relaxing to be in. For example, the warmth of real wood under your feet gives an incredible organic tactile feeling.