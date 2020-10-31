The Real Estate Expert: I keep losing out to an all-cash buyer

If you're a buyer in today's crazy market, I truly have empathy and feel your frustration. If you're a seller, no doubt it's your time, but please remember that you were a buyer once, and please have a heart for these young people with kids who are desperately looking for a home. Of course you want to sell for top dollar, and you deserve to, but all things equal, give them a chance if they are preapproved and have proven to you that they can match the offer of a builder who would otherwise tear down your lovely home.

OK, now I've tried to help these desperate owner-user clients. But I also agree that these buyers must really put their best foot forward. Some will go beyond expectation to draw sellers' attention. For these buyers, I offer special applause and recognition.

I recently got a buyer referred to me who had lost out on homes eight times, having offered well above list price each time. Unfortunately, they didn't have $2 million in cash, like the typical builder has. Thank goodness we are in escrow now -- their ninth attempt. We were very fortunate to also have a seller who really wanted an owner-user client but also (understandably) wanted top dollar.