The Real Estate Expert: If we're not selling till next year, when do we start?

Next, talk to your CPA or tax advisor to make sure you are up on the best strategy to save you money and avoid last-minute, unexpected surprises. Decide if selling is the best for you, and look at renting as an alternative. Know that with renting, if you lock yourself into a long lease, the market might not be as strong when you are ready to buy.

Next, evaluate where you are relocating. Are you planning to buy or rent? Do you want to buy a property, or would you rather take the pressure off your shoulders and buy a replacement home once you've got your home under contract? Please call me or a qualified advisor to discuss the pros and cons of either buying first or selling first. Perhaps you may even want to discuss the possibility of a contingent purchase. Even though you are not ready to go on the market, start paying attention to homes for sale and homes under contract. Your agent can set you up as a guest on the MLS, or you could search yourself on either Red Fin or Zillow. Not only is it informative to start watching the market early; it's actually fun! Your real estate advisor can help you with your search parameters to make your search most informative.