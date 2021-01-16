The Real Estate Expert: Is my house a teardown?

The answer to whether your home is a teardown may not be black and white or predetermined. In other cases, it may be an easy yes or no. There are many factors that determine this. You should not be personally offended to know you live in a teardown, as it has no reflection on you.

Defining a home as a teardown has little to do with the age of the home or how dated the home improvements might be. The phrase "teardown" might be quite unfamiliar in most places of our country and throughout the world, and far more common in prime residential areas of metropolitan cities with a shortage of land and a high density of wealthy and upper-middle-class people with specific needs.

Elite groups and wealthy people sometimes wish for a home near the water; a spectacular view; or a property unique for its size, privacy and potential. They usually opt to design their dream castle from scratch.

Most of us who live on, say, the Westside of Los Angeles in a 50-year-old, 7,000-square-foot home are curious about what someone who will buy our home will decide to do. The real answer is in the location and the trend in the location. Who will pay more for your home today? An owner-user who will fix it modestly and live there? A flipper who will do a major remodel? A developer? Sometimes the only way to be sure is to test the market.