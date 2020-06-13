The Real Estate Expert: It may take time before a buyer is born

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How long will it take you to find a buyer? This is one of the most common questions asked by sellers these days.

And yet it's one of the most difficult questions to answer. In order to appreciate why it's so difficult to answer, one needs to appreciate where buyers come from and how the buying decision is made. A listing of mine once sold within 12 days of listing date. Needless to say, that was very exciting considering that the average market time in the neighborhood was 67 days. Not every property is a hot property! The interesting question is: Had we not sold it to this one specific party, how long would it have taken before the next buyer came along? Would the wait have been two weeks or six months? Would the price have been more, or would it have been less? Would more open houses have lessened the wait time? Would a better social media campaign have made the difference? Would a targeted financial demographic e-blast have been the answer? Would print media in a national magazine have brought the right buyer? Truth be told, there is no answer. Every listing is different. Sometimes if the property appeals to a very specific buyer, it can just take time, and sometimes there may be six buyers ready to pull the trigger even before a Sunday open house.