The Real Estate Expert: It's the net dollars in your pocket that matter

Finally, the big downfall and disconnect between an agent and a client is highly predictable when the agent is good but ends up delegating everything to team members. A busy agent is a "good agent" but cannot be too busy to be hands-on for you. It's the kiss of death when your agent starts disappearing on you midway into a deal. The agent deserving of a full commission gives you undivided attention, always making you feel as though you are the only client sending you updates and feedback by the personal text, emails or handwritten notes. A good agent will pick up the phone to call you before you start to wonder what happened. You shouldn't even know he has other clients because he is so personally attentive. A top agent needs staff and an assistant to help but not to run your business, and certainly not to replace him when, in fact, you hired an agent who you felt chemistry with, anticipating him to be there for you the entire way.