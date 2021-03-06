The Real Estate Expert: It was like this when I bought it

Real estate dialogue is never black and white. The good news is you are only obligated to disclose what you know, and you are not obligated to explain the cause of a problem if you are not specifically knowledgeable. As a homeowner, don't make assumptions or conclusions unless you are qualified. However, do disclose the following:

I've often had an owner ask, "Do I need to disclose that the patio was enclosed by a prior owner without a permit?" If you are aware, you must disclose it, even if it was done by an owner 20 years ago. If you don't know it as a fact, then say, "It may have been without a permit, and it may not have been done to code." If you have no knowledge at all, then it is reasonable to say nothing. Keep in mind that codes are always changing and many improvements made 10 years ago, with or without permit, may not meet current codes. I have even stated this as a boilerplate point in cases where funky home additions were made. The fact that something was done by a prior owner is immaterial. If you have no idea whether a part of your home meets current codes or not, then state that in simple words.