The Real Estate Expert: Knowing the deal breakers

All real estate agents love boasting that they've rarely had a property fall out of escrow. As everyone knows, it happens once in a while, sooner or later. Sometimes it is the fault of the owner or the Realtor. Other times it is just something that cannot be helped. Let's first examine the precautions that could be taken to keep a property from falling out of escrow.

The first and most important thing is to make sure a buyer is financially qualified. A way to check qualifications is to get a preapproval letter, not just a prequalification letter, from a lender. This shows the buyer has not only the financials but also the credit rating and the assets required for the purchase. It is very important the buyer has an acceptable FICO score and a solid history of good credit. A score below 750 could be questionable, and above 800 is exceptional and not questioned. You might want to refer to a credit rating website for more information. Lastly, it is important for your homebuyer to show there is not only enough money for the down payment but also an additional cash reserve.