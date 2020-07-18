The Real Estate Expert: Limitations to the area specialist

Say, for example, you live in the Elm Creek, Brentwood Park, Meadow Hills or Cheviot Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The local specialist (as they might call themselves) knows the area, the agents and the current list of circling buyers, but that is probably where the exposure stops. Let's say homes range in value from $1 million to $4 million for a particular area, from fixer-uppers on a small lot to brand-new, recently built homes on large lots. You plan to sell a home worth approximately $2 million. Would it not make more sense to consider an agent who specializes in selling homes for $2 to $3 million and casts a wider net, going several miles north, south, southeast and west of your location? This agent is already connected with buyers in your price range, and agents with buyers in your price range who have been seriously looking for a home within a close radius and may not fall upon your house on their own. A listing agent who reaches out to everyone in the area but certainly goes way beyond that might provide you a lot more benefit, resulting in a faster sale and, quite possibly, a better price, especially if the buyer is brought into your neighborhood from another area that offers less house and fewer amenities for the same price.