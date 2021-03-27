The Real Estate Expert: Live your dream. Everybody loves a new home

Times have changed, big time. Back in the day, people searched for a small home with the potential to add on and update as their income might later allow. People focused on building some equity and not throwing their money out on rent.

They sacrificed going to dinner and going on vacations to scrape up a down payment, and bought essential houseware at discount stores to be able to make a mortgage payment. They paid cash for most everything and cringed at the thought of paying credit card interest.

Although much of the thought process resonates with many people today, the world has changed dramatically, and the middle class is often priced out of homeownership in areas such as Los Angeles or other expensive cities. People fortunate enough to be able to afford a home are already renting to meet their lifestyle and fantasies. People do not want to put off their immediate desires so they can live in a beautiful, upscale home with all the efficiencies.