The Real Estate Expert: Look for a Realtor who gives excellent advice

If you go to a doctor with a serious illness, she probably can't tell you with 100% certainty how it's going to wind up in the end. If she could, that would be perfect advice. However, your doctor, assuming she's truly an expert, can give you excellent advice. She can tell you about your illness and some treatment options, such as surgery or medication. She can explain what she believes to be the best option for you based on your history, symptoms and overall health. Ultimately, though, you're going to make the final decision of whether to go through with the treatment plan.
Once you make that decision, your doctor will take you by the hand and walk you down the road to recovery. She will explain that adjustments might need to be made to the treatment plan, treatment schedule or medications. But every step of the way, she's there with you, helping you reach your ultimate goal. That is excellent advice.
Similarly, an attorney can't tell you with 100% certainty how a case will turn out, or how the judge or jury will rule. What an expert attorney can do is explain your options. He might pick one or two he believes are the best to pursue. He will leave you to choose which option to take. Once you choose, he will then put a plan together based on the facts at hand and help you get to the best possible resolution. Along the way, he'll make whatever changes are needed. This is excellent advice.
In real estate, excellent advice is based on you, the client: your circumstances, your needs and your goals. That is what you as a client deserve. Excellent advice starts with attentive listening. Of course, clients expect top dollar for their purchase or sale, but excellent advice will take into consideration market conditions, competing properties for sale, an owner's time issues, possible health considerations, children, pets, privacy, confidentiality, school dates and intervening matters of urgency.
Advice given in order to close a deal at any expense, rather than by looking at all possible angles to see which best serves the client, is selfish. Beware of the agent who just wants a quick closing so he or she can move on to the next listing. This agent exists in every marketplace.
No one has a crystal ball, so it's unrealistic to expect perfect advice from your Realtor. Any transaction can have unanticipated twists and turns. With that said, when you have an expert at the wheel, there should be a good overall outcome. You deserve excellent advice from an expert who has a track record of putting his or her client's needs first. You deserve an agent who will offer you the same care, concern and guidance he would offer his immediate family.
For more information, please call Ron Wynn at 310-963-9944, or email him at Ron@RonWynn.com.
