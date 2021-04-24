The Real Estate Expert: Look for a Realtor who gives excellent advice

If you go to a doctor with a serious illness, she probably can't tell you with 100% certainty how it's going to wind up in the end. If she could, that would be perfect advice. However, your doctor, assuming she's truly an expert, can give you excellent advice. She can tell you about your illness and some treatment options, such as surgery or medication. She can explain what she believes to be the best option for you based on your history, symptoms and overall health. Ultimately, though, you're going to make the final decision of whether to go through with the treatment plan.

Once you make that decision, your doctor will take you by the hand and walk you down the road to recovery. She will explain that adjustments might need to be made to the treatment plan, treatment schedule or medications. But every step of the way, she's there with you, helping you reach your ultimate goal. That is excellent advice.

Similarly, an attorney can't tell you with 100% certainty how a case will turn out, or how the judge or jury will rule. What an expert attorney can do is explain your options. He might pick one or two he believes are the best to pursue. He will leave you to choose which option to take. Once you choose, he will then put a plan together based on the facts at hand and help you get to the best possible resolution. Along the way, he'll make whatever changes are needed. This is excellent advice.