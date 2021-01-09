The Real Estate Expert: Mistakes people make when buying a home

Mistakes can be very costly, especially when it comes to real estate. You don't want to find yourself in litigation after the close of escrow for specific performance or nonperformance, and you certainly don't want to find yourself in litigation for disclosures that should've been made. Most litigation is caused because of disclosure issues.

A disclosure that is very important to examine carefully is the seller property questionnaire. In this form, a seller tells a buyer about any modifications or repairs made in the last several years. It is important to look at everything carefully and ask questions. Perhaps the seller talks about having recently rebuilt some steps or repaired a ceiling leak or painted a wall. Why was the ceiling leaking? Why was that particular wall painted? By asking questions, you may find out there are problems that have not been completely resolved. The more a buyer knows about a property, the better he or she can examine it and have the appropriate parties inspect it.

Do your due diligence particularly pertaining to water penetration and moisture. Perhaps you noticed a musty smell in the house. Investigating that smell could take you in many directions. Outgassing is an issue that should be investigated. Homes that have been remodeled or that have new plastic and synthetic upgrades can be toxic and lead to health issues.