The Real Estate Expert: My house is so much better

After 30 years in the real estate business, I still hear some of the same things I heard in the '80s and '90s. Imagine three houses on the market at the same time, each slightly different in price, size, location and room count. One house sells the first week after getting multiple offers. The second house sells within three weeks at just below the listing price. The third house is still left sitting there with no offers and very few showings. It is easy to blame the real estate agent, but that is rarely the reason. The purchase of a home is very personal and emotional. People have their own needs, tastes and concerns.

Take, for example, a home that is a bit dark, has narrow hallways and is slightly overfurnished. It might seem impeccable and gorgeous to one person but not appeal to someone who prefers the beachy and minimalistic look. I just represented an owner who is 77 years old. She was smart and extremely practical in her thinking. She hates white because she thinks it shows every piece of dust and looks like a hospital. Her floors and walls were dark and accented by heavy Mediterranean furniture. She insisted that her place was gorgeous and move-in perfect. She told me she paid over $18,000 for custom window coverings and $7,000 for custom shutters upstairs. Most buyers looking at her place were young enough to be her grandkids. Obviously, they couldn't relate to her beautifully displayed silver tea set, antique dining room set and crystal light fixtures. The owner told me hardwood floors were cold and noisy to walk on, yet hardwood floors are just what buyers crave.