The Real Estate Expert: My kids don't want the stuff, and we're out of space

If you ever find yourself in the position of inheriting a house full of furniture, art, antiques, jewelry and linens, don't be surprised if you are left with very few satisfying options. One option often considered for unwanted items is to just "put it in storage," though it's usually a poor option. How many people have stored things for years, paid storage fees totaling three times the value of the contents and then donated the items to Goodwill? Why did they not do that in the first place? The answer to that is quite simple.

1. They really did not think it through carefully in the beginning.

2. They anticipated keeping the items in storage for only a short period of time.

3. The idea of parting with personal treasures of theirs and treasures of their deceased loved ones was not a comfortable consideration at the time.