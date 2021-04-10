The Real Estate Expert: New house vs. old house: Which is better?

Whether a new house or an old house is better is not a black-and-white matter. To start with, walking into a fresh, brand-new home that has never been lived in is a dream come true, especially when you have met with the builder to customize the home to your own taste. For those who have the resources to upgrade or build a custom home from scratch, there is great satisfaction.

But truth be told, not everyone likes new. Certainly, homes built in the '20s and before can have amazing architectural charm and attention to detail. Midcentury modernism, which was reflected in homes built in the '50s and early '60s and carries a personality of its own, has a huge following in every age group. Midcentury modern enthusiasts often find that today's typical new home doesn't meet their architectural desires at all.