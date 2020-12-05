The Real Estate Expert: Not every house sells with multiple offers

It might be easy to assume that any home for sale will have immediate multiple offers for hundreds of thousands above asking price, but please don't believe everything you hear. Yes, we are in a great real estate market with exceptionally strong demand and very low inventory. Yes, many homes are seeing multiple offers and outrageous bidding wars, selling for hundreds of thousands above the listing price. But that in itself is not a reason to believe that every home, or even the majority of homes, will have such an experience. If every home for sale were to sell in a bidding war in less than 10 days, how would that explain the hundreds of homes for sale on the MLS, Redfin and Zillow, many of which have been on the market for four to six months, and many of whose prices have been reduced from the original listing price once or several times?