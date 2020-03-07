The Real Estate Expert: Pocket Listings: The pros and cons of selling your home off market

Typically when people decide to sell their home, they either hire a professional to do the job for them or decide to sell it themselves, which can be a dangerous decision. Of course, the choice is up to you. There is another choice people face these days: whether to expose their home to the market and sell it on the market, or to sell it confidentially off the market. The most important thing to decide is whether you want to have your own Realtor represent you besides the agent bringing the buyer, or you just want to have an attorney look over the paperwork for an off-market sale. You might just decide to have the same Realtor who is representing the buyer represent you. That is called dual agency. Be sure you are aware of the implications of dual agency and are well-informed of the pros and cons.

You also need to consider the pros and cons of off market versus on market. Often when you sell off market, you are able to negotiate a lower commission. You can, of course, ask the Realtor to negotiate. The other pro of selling off market is that it is done without anyone knowing; there is no for-sale sign, and there are no open houses. This is great for people who want to have the sale done discreetly and confidentially.