The Real Estate Expert: Protect yourself by making disclosures

When it comes to disclosures, it's hard to know how far to go. I recommend you disclose when in doubt. When explaining conditions, less is more. Do you remember someone telling you that if you are ever required to do a court deposition, answer the question asked, and then stop? Don't add extra words of explanation or you may be opening yourself up to 10 more questions and a direction that was never intended. Let's say the question is "Are there defects to walkways and sidewalks?" It would be safe and advisable to point out the sidewalk that is raised and the walkway that has cracks by saying, "Cracks are noted in the following areas." To go further by explaining that the cracks were caused by a tree is not smart because you are marking an assumption, which may be proven wrong.

Let's consider leaks and water damage. To disclose that water penetrates the garage during heavy rains is advisable, but to say that the water comes from a poorly graded driveway may not be entirely correct. What if water is also coming from a neighboring property, or from a slab that was not property waterproofed? Let's suppose you disclose a roof leak near the chimney. Are you sure that is where the leak is, or is the water simply coming in from there? Let's suppose you believe the problem is coming from chimney flashing. Are you sure that is the cause? Less is more; make no assumptions. Let's suppose you fixed the leak and since the repair, it has not rained. Is it fixed? You don't know. I would say: "There was a roof leak with the water dripping in near the chimney. I do not know where the leak originated. In October 2016, I hired XYZ Roofing Company to repair the leak (work order attached). XYZ Roofing Company could not guarantee that the repairs would survive future rains. We have had only minor rains since and have not noticed any leaks since. The room was entirely painted in November 2016."