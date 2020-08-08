The Real Estate Expert: Put that bottle of bleach away!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mold may be hiding in your home when you least expect it. For mold to live and grow, there needs to be a damp and usually dark and unexposed surface. Mold may be hiding in a closet behind clothes you rarely touch, or behind a dresser you haven't moved away from the wall in years. Mold can hide in a ceiling or wall after a water leak, or under a carpet whose floor underneath is damp from inappropriate drainage or leaks.

When you see something that might resemble mold, there's a temptation to run for the bleach bottle and vigorously scrub it with a rag. That is the last thing in the world you want do, for several reasons. No. 1: If it really is mold, you don't want to mess with it, inhale it and risk the potential health issues. People also grab the towel and the bleach for fear mold could significantly reduce their chances of selling their property, or cause a big financial loss in the sale. But mold is not something to mess around with. If you have mold, it needs to be dealt with appropriately, even if it is not a serious species. It also should be disclosed in your sale. Even if you choose to remain uninformed, you are obligated to report anything that visually stands out or is otherwise known, and draw attention to it for a buyer to do his or her own investigation.