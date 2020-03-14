The Real Estate Expert: Red flags in your home inspections

If you are without the assistance of a trained Realtor or advisor, look first at mold, water intrusion and drainage issues, as these are the most difficult to remedy and the most expensive to fix. Water intrusion can affect foundations, walls and structure, leading to health issues and impacting resale and future property value. Next, look for dry rot in the roof, roof eaves, windows, subfloor and door jams, all of which would be noted in your termite inspection. Also take serious note of your sewer inspection and chimney inspections. Depending on where your sewer ties into the city lines, a sewer replacement could cost $10,000 to $25,000, most often closer to $12,000. Correcting poor drainage involves diverting water away from the foundation, which might necessitate French drains and additional rain gutters. These costs totally depend on how many drains are needed and where they would tie into the city disposal. Costs might range from $8,000 to $25,000.