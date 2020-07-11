The Real Estate Expert: Sellers have a disclosure obligation

The most significant areas of litigation pertain to water penetration, drainage structural issues and known encroachments. Even though buyers have their own physical inspection, it is often difficult to determine issues pertaining to water. As everyone in California knows, we have very little rain, and opportunities to investigate water penetration are few and far between. On the other hand, a homeowner who has owned a home for many years may have experienced water penetration during rains and had knowledge of whether the water penetrates a sub area, windows, doors, skylight or a roof. These issues are often complicated when repairs are not black and white. Water penetrating a roof or skylight may be traveling from an unknown spot, and there may have been multiple unsuccessful or partially successful repairs. Perhaps it has not rained for an entire year and the owner decides the problem has been fixed but, upon the next rain, finds out otherwise. The burden is on the owner to reveal the history of these leaks and water penetration. The owner cannot determine that the problem has been fixed simply because there is no current evidence. Painting after making the repair and not disclosing the issue makes the case against the seller even stronger.