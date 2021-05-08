The Real Estate Expert: The buyer's wish list now and then

The "smart" home is in. Technology is everywhere. Wireless is here to stay. Remember the 200-pound, theater-size TV whose guts were behind the screen and that took three people to move? Take a look at what people are using today.

The no-clutter and minimalistic look is very sought after in kitchens. Everything is recessed, hidden and concealed from the counter. Kitchens are either white or black. Cabinetry is either painted white or stained dark.

Backyard preferences have changed as well. A 1/2-acre yard may be a beautiful sight, but the cost of maintenance and the water restrictions make the yard less desirable than before. People are more eager for a play area off an open kitchen and family room. The yard needs to be easy to access and on the same level as the kitchen and family room. It is also very desirable to have a covered area for eating and barbequing that can accommodate up to a dozen or more people.

The master suite has become a retreat and is expected to have huge walk-in closets that are fully organized. Although gorgeous, free-standing bathtubs are cool, they are rarely used for more than photographs. Oversized, beautifully appointed stall showers with steam and elegant hardware are totally in, as are sitting/lounging areas.