The Real Estate Expert: The buyer's wish list now and then

Times have really changed, and trends have changed to meet today's demographics and age groups. I have sold homes for over 30 years. Never before have I represented so many buyers under age 35, some of whom were only several years out of college and earning over $200,000. That said, many buyers are in their late 50s and even their late 60s. More often, these clients are trading down after having become empty nesters; others might be trading up as their children enter their teens.
Let's take a look at what's hot and what's not. Remember Grandma's silver collection and beautiful tea service cart, her elegant china cabinet filled with teacups and porcelain? Remember the tapestries, the rugs, the embroidered pillows? Back in the day, people would use those items for home entertaining and to show their status, and would commonly store it in the formal dining room.
Today, most people use their formal dining room for major holidays at best, leaving it sitting empty for the rest of the year. Today, it's about a simple, uncluttered lifestyle for most people. Living rooms are rarely used at all, and when they are, it's more as a waiting area, not a formal entertaining area.
As for color trends, I've seen colors change from dark brown and avocado green in the '50s and '60s to gray and pink in the '70s to peach in the '80s to blue and gray in the '90s to white, white, white today. Wow. What's coming next?
The "smart" home is in. Technology is everywhere. Wireless is here to stay. Remember the 200-pound, theater-size TV whose guts were behind the screen and that took three people to move? Take a look at what people are using today.
The no-clutter and minimalistic look is very sought after in kitchens. Everything is recessed, hidden and concealed from the counter. Kitchens are either white or black. Cabinetry is either painted white or stained dark.
Backyard preferences have changed as well. A 1/2-acre yard may be a beautiful sight, but the cost of maintenance and the water restrictions make the yard less desirable than before. People are more eager for a play area off an open kitchen and family room. The yard needs to be easy to access and on the same level as the kitchen and family room. It is also very desirable to have a covered area for eating and barbequing that can accommodate up to a dozen or more people.
The master suite has become a retreat and is expected to have huge walk-in closets that are fully organized. Although gorgeous, free-standing bathtubs are cool, they are rarely used for more than photographs. Oversized, beautifully appointed stall showers with steam and elegant hardware are totally in, as are sitting/lounging areas.
The location of the bedrooms is very important. In a larger two-story home, it is most desired to have four bedrooms upstairs. Jack and Jill bedrooms are more a thing of the '80s and '90s but are usually not objected to. A downstairs guest bedroom and an office are much-needed. The office does not need to look like a library, but it does need to have a rich and elegant look. Walls are usually white, with color accents appearing instead in tasteful art, fabrics and accent pillows.
Pools are great but not for everyone. Spas and Jacuzzis are often the better choice, especially when a large pool would eat up a much-needed safe, grassy play area.
For more information, please call Ron Wynn at 310-963-9944, or email him at Ron@RonWynn.com.
COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM