The Real Estate Expert: The emotional side to an inherited home

Later, grandchildren came along, and the home became "the rock" for family dinners, Thanksgiving and even two wedding receptions. The grandchildren know this place to be Nana's and Grandpa's home, where there were always holiday festivities, love, laughter, great home-cooked meals and good spirit.

As the grandparents grew old, first Grandpa became ill. Always with a positive attitude and good spirit, he passed away four years ago. Grandma passed away several months ago after being cared for daily by two of the local children for nearly two years while her incurable illness sadly progressed. It was the grandparents' wish to have the home stay in the family, but by then, each of the children had their own homes, and none of them were really interested in becoming a landlord. After much debate, prayer and consideration, a decision was made to sell the home.

Making the decision took nearly three months, and even then, there were feelings of uncertainty and concerns about the parents' wishes: Would Mom and Dad be disappointed? Would they wish for us to keep the house for one of the grandkids? Which grandchild should we keep the house for? How would the other grandchildren feel?

So now the real reason I wrote this story.