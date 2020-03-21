The Real Estate Expert: The flipper's secret is sometimes overlooked

There are a lot of amateurs these days trying to get in the game. Flipping homes is the "dream" occupation because watching the reality TV programs on Bravo and HGTV make it look like the easiest way to make the big bucks with no downside. As a Realtor of many up-and-down markets, let me caution you: It's not as simple as it looks. There are many considerations here. Before spending your money or borrowing against the equity in your home, be well-educated about the many factors that determine your final outcome.

The flipper's secret is annualized return. Even after figuring your rehab costs, your closing costs, your proposed selling price and the possible rise and decline in the market, the time you are either paying for borrowed capital or tying up your personal invested capital is very important. If you put out $200,000 in cash and borrow $500,000 at 5% interest, planning to finish your project in six months, but it really takes 12 months, your annualized return is cut in half. If you anticipated a profit of $100,000 in six months, your return on investment declined by 50% and is still subject to tax reporting based on ordinary earned income.