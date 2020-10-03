The Real Estate Expert: The job of a real estate agent:

If you had seen the question "What does a real estate agent do?" 20 years ago, you might have responded by saying, "They show homes to buyers, provide estimates of value and detailed marketing plans to sellers, negotiate contracts and follow contingencies to the close of escrow."

It would not be incorrect to say that is still the job of a real estate agent, but today, that is not even 10% of what a really outstanding real estate agent has to offer, and that is why there are only a handful of agents who offer stellar service and representation.

Every year, I meet with my partner to evaluate the most forward-thinking and successful real estate agents in the country. We invite them to participate in a collaborative networking event from which everyone benefits and learns from one another so that we can bring our clients the best and the most. But we do not stop there. Customer service is about having an "I can do it for you" positive attitude.