The Real Estate Expert: The little things you may not be thinking of when interviewing a Realtor

When the market is hot and buyers are a dime a dozen, it may not be so important that sellers choose a master artist to put in front of the canvas when selling their home. But buyers need to feel confident about moving forward in a major real estate transaction, especially when they are investing their life savings and committing to a 30-year mortgage. An agent who simply assigns a team assistant to handle showings and do Sunday open houses is not going to provide the confidence and comfort necessary to keep the transaction well-oiled and moving forward.

What happens when there are bumps in the road? What happens when the appraisal comes in lower than the selling price? What happens when the physical inspection reveals that the pipes are rusty and showing signs of corrosion, and that the foundation has slightly shifted? What happens when the title report shows that the neighbor's fence is encroaching onto the property by 4 inches? What happens when the buyer finds out that the people next door have barking dogs or there is a drug recovery home on the street nearby? What happens when the buyer measures the house and finds that the square footage quoted was inflated by 200 square feet? What happens when the stock market drops 100 points the date the home goes into escrow? What happens when the termite company says $30,000 of termite work is needed? What happens when a buyer comes up with a recent sale comp to justify that the listing price is unrealistic and over market value?